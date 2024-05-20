Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

ASB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,529 shares of company stock worth $564,115. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

