ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.91 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

