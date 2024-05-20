Atb Cap Markets Comments on Northland Power Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.96.

TSE NPI opened at C$24.10 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$30.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

