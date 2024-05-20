ATS (NYSE:ATS) Lifted to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 23.82. ATS has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATS will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ATS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ATS by 4,342.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ATS by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in ATS by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in ATS by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

