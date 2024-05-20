Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $221.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average of $236.93.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $201,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,216 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

