Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APR.UN. Laurentian upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Down 1.3 %
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.