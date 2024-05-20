Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APR.UN. Laurentian upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Down 1.3 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend

TSE APR.UN opened at C$10.07 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.71 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.