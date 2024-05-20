B. Riley Trims Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price to $12.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

RWAY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $11.72 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $462.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 20,460 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,640.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 20,460 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.1% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.