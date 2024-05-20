Barclays Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $210.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $214.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

