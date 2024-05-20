Barclays Trims Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Target Price to $4.50

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

