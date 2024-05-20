Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE: BLCO) recently:

5/6/2024 – Bausch + Lomb was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

5/2/2024 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Bausch + Lomb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Bausch + Lomb had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/22/2024 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.50 to $17.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 3.9 %

BLCO opened at $14.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Bausch + Lomb Co alerts:

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter worth $5,602,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,817,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 273,484 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.