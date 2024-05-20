BBB Foods (TBBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TBBB opened at $25.49 on Monday. BBB Foods has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBBB. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded BBB Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

