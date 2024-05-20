BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BGSF opened at $6.99 on Monday. BGSF has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.
BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
