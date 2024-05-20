BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGSF opened at $6.99 on Monday. BGSF has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 735,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

