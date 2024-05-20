Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $15.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $3,043,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bilibili by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Bilibili by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 288,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

