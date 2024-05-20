Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $15.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.37.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
Bilibili Stock Performance
BILI stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.96.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bilibili
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.