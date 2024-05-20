Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.71.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDT

Bird Construction Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE:BDT opened at C$21.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.02. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$22.74.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.