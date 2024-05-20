Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $5.71 on Monday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $639.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

