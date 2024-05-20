BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BJRI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

BJRI stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at $82,659,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,313 shares of company stock worth $8,950,178. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

