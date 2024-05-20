BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 167,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 126,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of FRA opened at $13.26 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

