BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Stake Reduced by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 341,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,961 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MYD opened at $10.73 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

