BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 187.77% from the stock’s previous close.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BM Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BM Technologies stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:BMTX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

Featured Stories

