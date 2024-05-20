BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 187.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.
BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.
