BMO Capital Markets Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price to C$23.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SRU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

SRU.UN opened at C$22.91 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.61.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

