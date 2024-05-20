Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a top pick rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.13.

Get Boralex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boralex

Boralex Stock Performance

TSE BLX opened at C$32.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$39.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.28.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.060066 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Boralex’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.