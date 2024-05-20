Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$296.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$310.00 to C$296.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$301.85.

BYD opened at C$234.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$228.56 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$276.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$278.59.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

