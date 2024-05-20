Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$308.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$337.00 to C$308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYD. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$301.85.

Shares of BYD opened at C$234.01 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$228.56 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$276.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$278.59. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

