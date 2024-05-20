Brady (BRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Brady has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.950-4.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.95-4.10 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. Brady has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Brady

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,982,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,982,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

