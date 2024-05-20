Britvic plc to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2212 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Britvic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $25.36 on Monday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Britvic Company Profile
