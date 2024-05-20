Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,395.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $646.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $656.00 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,311.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,186.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.