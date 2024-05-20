Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $16.25

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Arhaus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.48. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Arhaus by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Arhaus by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arhaus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

