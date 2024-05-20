Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target at $50.29

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,496,000 after acquiring an additional 475,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,429,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after buying an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

