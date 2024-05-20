Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $10.33

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $99.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

