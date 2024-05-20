Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Price Target at $196.40

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $160.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

