Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price at $150.05

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of DLTR opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.24. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

