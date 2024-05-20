Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target at $29.06

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Fluence Energy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 6,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

