Brokerages Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Price Target at $109.50

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Insperity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,090,000 after acquiring an additional 780,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $42,085,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,529,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 24.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after buying an additional 207,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Insperity by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,846,000 after buying an additional 188,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP opened at $104.21 on Friday. Insperity has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $128.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

