Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Target Price at GBX 487

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 487 ($6.12).

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 165 ($2.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.62) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.30) to GBX 925 ($11.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

JD stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.53) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.10 ($2.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,037.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

