Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Target Price at C$11.88

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20.10. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,582. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at C$10.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$10.93. The firm has a market cap of C$13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

