Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target at $228.00

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $226.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.