Brokerages Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) PT at $19.69

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 159.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 323,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 296,776 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

