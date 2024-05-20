Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price at $56.33

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRUS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Merus by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 43.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 43.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 30.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 180,397 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

