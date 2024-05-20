Brokerages Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) PT at $22.01

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 27.7% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 37.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,155,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 314,617 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

