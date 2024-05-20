Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target at C$42.70

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.70.
Several research firms have recently commented on POW. Desjardins lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
