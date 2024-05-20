Brokerages Set Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) PT at $12.20

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several analysts recently commented on RLYB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

RLYB stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -1.63.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth $4,128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

