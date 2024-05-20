Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $88.17

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in SouthState by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in SouthState by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 159,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $80.85 on Friday. SouthState has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

