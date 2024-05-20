Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Target Price at $27.21

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.21.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $26.49 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.