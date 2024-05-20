Brokerages Set Wise plc (LON:WISE) Price Target at GBX 896.20

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISEGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 896.20 ($11.26).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WISE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($14.10) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WISE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £2,497.88 ($3,137.25). Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Wise Stock Up 0.8 %

WISE stock opened at GBX 793 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 868.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 838.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. Wise has a 12-month low of GBX 513.20 ($6.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.53). The company has a market cap of £8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,776.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

About Wise

(Get Free Report

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Wise (LON:WISE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.