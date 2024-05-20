Brokerages Set Wise plc (LON:WISE) Price Target at GBX 896.20

Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 896.20 ($11.26).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WISE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($14.10) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £2,497.88 ($3,137.25). Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

WISE stock opened at GBX 793 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 868.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 838.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. Wise has a 12-month low of GBX 513.20 ($6.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.53). The company has a market cap of £8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,776.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

