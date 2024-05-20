Brokers Offer Predictions for NICE Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for NICE in a research report issued on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s FY2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.92.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $193.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.85. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

