Brokers Set Expectations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $1.74 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,852 shares during the quarter. Milestone Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

