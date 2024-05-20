Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 439,983 Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 439,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,242,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Shutterstock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $233,387.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $217.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.04 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

