Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,385 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.27% of Vista Outdoor worth $39,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

VSTO stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

