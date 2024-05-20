Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 17,465 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $163.65 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

