Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 8,561 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in VIZIO by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VIZIO by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.08. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIZIO

VIZIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.